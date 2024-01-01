WCC’s .5-gram cartridge of Peanut Butter Breath Rosin embodies its gassy lineage. Extracted from a cross of Do-Si-Dos and an F2 generation of Mendo Breath, its vape creates a butter-like zest of woody undertones with a petrol punch. While the woody and fuel-flavored sensation dominates the taste buds after the first draw, those with a sensitive palate may notice other earthy notes on the exhale. Relaxing and discrete, the effects from this cart are best utilized as a mid-day motivator.
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.