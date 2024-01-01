WCC’s .5-gram cartridge of Peanut Butter Breath Rosin embodies its gassy lineage. Extracted from a cross of Do-Si-Dos and an F2 generation of Mendo Breath, its vape creates a butter-like zest of woody undertones with a petrol punch. While the woody and fuel-flavored sensation dominates the taste buds after the first draw, those with a sensitive palate may notice other earthy notes on the exhale. Relaxing and discrete, the effects from this cart are best utilized as a mid-day motivator.

