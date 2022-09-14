About this product
Peanut Butter Breath Live Resin Wet Badder is an Indica-leaning extract known for its pacifying effects. A heady hash extracted from the crossed Do-Si-Dos and Mendo Breath strains, this single-sourced badder has a flavor profile of nutty-earth and diesel when vaporized. A calming concentrate for the ritual dabber, it's known for fostering a peaceful and relaxed mindset.
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.
