Peanut Butter Breath Live Resin Wet Badder is an Indica-leaning extract known for its pacifying effects. A heady hash extracted from the crossed Do-Si-Dos and Mendo Breath strains, this single-sourced badder has a flavor profile of nutty-earth and diesel when vaporized. A calming concentrate for the ritual dabber, it's known for fostering a peaceful and relaxed mindset.