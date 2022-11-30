About this product
Peanut Butter Cup Premium Flower is a craft Hybrid known for its pacifying effects. A sun-kissed boutique cultivar from the crossed Do-Si-Dos and Mendo Breath strains, this fresh batch of PBC has a nut, earth, and diesel nose with incredible bag appeal. Flashing deep purple hues with dark shades of frosty green, the bud’s synergistic effect creates a velvety state of mental serenity.
West Coast Cure
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.
C11-0000512-LIC