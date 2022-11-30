Peanut Butter Cup Premium Flower is a craft Hybrid known for its pacifying effects. A sun-kissed boutique cultivar from the crossed Do-Si-Dos and Mendo Breath strains, this fresh batch of PBC has a nut, earth, and diesel nose with incredible bag appeal. Flashing deep purple hues with dark shades of frosty green, the bud’s synergistic effect creates a velvety state of mental serenity.