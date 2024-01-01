Peanut Butter Cup Live Resin Badder is a heady Hybrid that spreads a creamy, relaxed vibe with a motivational kicker. Crafted from a genetic downline of the Do-Si-Dos x Mendo Breath cross, the nose on this LRB expresses notes of earth and coffee with a kushy palate.
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.