Peanut Butter Runtz Top Shelf Flower is a mouthwatering Hybrid that offers the informed palate a harmonious fusion of nutty, earthy undertones with a hint of sweet candy. The nugs have a tight structure, express an enchanting kaleidoscope of vibrant hues, and glisten with ripe trichomes. Known for spreading good vibes one toke at a time, the high from WCC's Peanut Butter Runtz will elevate the jam at any party.



