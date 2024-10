Permanent Marker Premium Flower brings some serious heat to the scene. This fire 3-way cross of Biscotti, Sherb BX, and Jealousy is all about the fresh terps. Expect a loud mix of caryophyllene’s peppery kick, with that limonene zest and a smooth hit of linalool to mellow it out. The flavor comes in gassy and earthy, with a complex aroma that stays fresh and funky. Perfect for those who want potent vibes and deep, layered effects.

read more