Permanent Marker Top Shelf Flower is an Indica-leaning strain with a complex genetic background and enduring effects. A cross of the Biscotti x Jealousy x Sherb Bx varieties, its scent is earthy, spicy, and sweet. The flower’s aroma leaves an indelible mark on the olfactory system with notes of pungent pine, sweet vanilla, and hints of diesel. While the buds are densely structured with shades of purple in varying hues, the high from its terpene-loaded trichomes instills an eternally chill vibe

