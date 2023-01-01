Permanent Marker Top Shelf Flower is an Indica-leaning strain with a complex genetic background and enduring effects. A cross of the Biscotti x Jealousy x Sherb Bx varieties, its scent is earthy, spicy, and sweet. The flower’s aroma leaves an indelible mark on the olfactory system with notes of pungent pine, sweet vanilla, and hints of diesel. While the buds are densely structured with shades of purple in varying hues, the high from its terpene-loaded trichomes instills an eternally chill vibe
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.