Savor a slice of pure bliss with WCC's Pie Hoe 0.5g Liquid Rosin Tiered Cartridge. This Indica-dominant vape is a delectable blend of relaxation and rich, terpene-driven flavor. Crafted from premium, first-washed trichomes, Pie Hoe offers a smooth and potent experience that's as irresistible as its namesake. Unwind and indulge in moments of pure contentment with every draw.
A spent cannabis cartridge shall be properly disposed of as hazardous waste at a household hazardous waste collection facility or other approved facility.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.