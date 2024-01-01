Savor a slice of pure bliss with WCC's Pie Hoe 0.5g Liquid Rosin Tiered Cartridge. This Indica-dominant vape is a delectable blend of relaxation and rich, terpene-driven flavor. Crafted from premium, first-washed trichomes, Pie Hoe offers a smooth and potent experience that's as irresistible as its namesake. Unwind and indulge in moments of pure contentment with every draw.



A spent cannabis cartridge shall be properly disposed of as hazardous waste at a household hazardous waste collection facility or other approved facility.

