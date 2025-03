Pineapple Juice Live Resin Cartridge - indulge in the fusion of exotic bliss. Savor the tantalizing marriage of rich and subtle diesel undertones. Meticulously crafted from fresh frozen flowers, each vape blasts the senses with its lush aroma and robust flavor profile that transports you to a sun-kissed paradise. Unleash a new level of relaxation with every inhale and redefine your vaping journey.



*A spent cannabis cartridge shall be properly disposed of as hazardous waste at a household hazardous waste collection facility or other approved facility.

