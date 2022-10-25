Pineapple Kush Top Shelf Indoor Flower is the ideal Indica-dominant strain for those wanting to relax and unwind after a stressful day. The aroma is sweet and tropical with hints of pineapple, and has a distinct menthol finish. As directed by its terpene profile, its flavor has an earthy sweetness that's reminiscent of ripe pineapples. Its olive green buds are tightly knuckled and loaded with a thick layer of sticky ripe trichomes. Whether you're looking to relax and chill with friends or enjoy a euphoric high solo, Pineapple Kush is a great strain for washing away those daily worries.