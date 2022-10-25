About this product
Pineapple Kush Top Shelf Indoor Flower is the ideal Indica-dominant strain for those wanting to relax and unwind after a stressful day. The aroma is sweet and tropical with hints of pineapple, and has a distinct menthol finish. As directed by its terpene profile, its flavor has an earthy sweetness that's reminiscent of ripe pineapples. Its olive green buds are tightly knuckled and loaded with a thick layer of sticky ripe trichomes. Whether you're looking to relax and chill with friends or enjoy a euphoric high solo, Pineapple Kush is a great strain for washing away those daily worries.
West Coast Cure
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.
C11-0000512-LIC