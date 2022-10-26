Pink Champagne Top Shelf Flower is a sparkling Hybrid cross of Cherry Pie and Granddaddy Purple. Light green and glistening with ripe trichs, the buds have a fresh aroma loaded with hints of lush raspberries, cherries, and grapes. Pink Champagne’s flavor smacks of zesty strawberries with an earthy petrol exhale and has well-balanced effects. A thought-provoking and relaxing strain, the high feels like you’ve been transported to an ethereal plane of existence.