Pink Champagne Top Shelf Flower is a sparkling Hybrid cross of Cherry Pie and Granddaddy Purple. Light green and glistening with ripe trichs, the buds have a fresh aroma loaded with hints of lush raspberries, cherries, and grapes. Pink Champagne’s flavor smacks of zesty strawberries with an earthy petrol exhale and has well-balanced effects. A thought-provoking and relaxing strain, the high feels like you’ve been transported to an ethereal plane of existence.
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.
