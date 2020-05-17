About this product
Pink Cupcake is a 60/40 Sativa leaning hybrid that is dense, colorful and expresses its gassy Chemdog lineage. The strain's aroma comes loaded with hints of citrus, petrol, and skunk - which translates nicely to its overall flavor profile. A sweet and sour cross of the Kush Mints and Sour Diesel strains, this cultivar is a great mid-day motivator that leaves you feeling energized, creative, and relaxed.
* All indoor top-shelf flowers by West Coast Cure™ are compliant with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.
Kush Mints effects
Relaxed
30% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
28% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
25% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry eyes
4% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
3% of people report feeling dry mouth
Stress
4% of people say it helps with stress
Lack of appetite
3% of people say it helps with lack of appetite
Pain
3% of people say it helps with pain
About this brand
West Coast Cure
West coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.