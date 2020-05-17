About this product

Pink Cupcake is a 60/40 Sativa leaning hybrid that is dense, colorful and expresses its gassy Chemdog lineage. The strain's aroma comes loaded with hints of citrus, petrol, and skunk - which translates nicely to its overall flavor profile. A sweet and sour cross of the Kush Mints and Sour Diesel strains, this cultivar is a great mid-day motivator that leaves you feeling energized, creative, and relaxed.



* All indoor top-shelf flowers by West Coast Cure™ are compliant with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.