Experience the luxury vibes of the Pink Lemonade Jefferey Hybrid Single. Meticulously crafted from 1.2g of WCC's whole nug flower, enriched with THCa diamonds, and layered with kief sourced from our Top Shelf collection, this curated joint is further elevated with all-natural terpenes. A celebration of quality, purity, and the finest botanical craftsmanship, the Pink Lemonade Jefferey elevates your smoking experience.

