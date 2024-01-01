Experience the luxury vibes of the Pink Lemonade Jefferey Hybrid Single. Meticulously crafted from 1.2g of WCC's whole nug flower, enriched with THCa diamonds, and layered with kief sourced from our Top Shelf collection, this curated joint is further elevated with all-natural terpenes. A celebration of quality, purity, and the finest botanical craftsmanship, the Pink Lemonade Jefferey elevates your smoking experience.
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.