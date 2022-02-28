Pink Lemonade Live Rosin Cold Cure Badder crosses the delicious terpenes from the Lemon Skunk and Purple Kush strains. Cultivated by Mendocino’s Tar Hill Farms and extracted by West Coast Cure, these solvent-free extracts emit a citrus and menthol nose and have a creamy-beige appearance. A tart lemon treat for the head, the effects create a relaxed mindset with a creative edge.
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.
State License(s)
C11-0000512-LIC
