About this product
Pink Runtz Premium Flower by WCC is a Hybrid phenotype of the Runtz cultivar. The heady offspring from a Skittles x Gelato cross, Pink’s aroma expresses a sweet nose with a berry palate and has a light gassy exhale. A supple and fluffy medium-sized flower with green and purple hues, these trichome-covered flowers provide a great headspace with pleasant effects.
About this brand
West Coast Cure
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.
State License(s)
