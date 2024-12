Pink Runtz Diamond Infused Premium Flower is a next-level flex of flavor and potency. Packed with caryophyllene, limonene, and linalool, these frosty nugs hit you with a sweet, gassy aroma and a smooth floral flavor that smacks the palate and slaps the head. Boosted by chunks of THCA diamonds, these frosty nugs deliver a balanced vibe shift, blending a mellow head space with a chill body that hits just right. Roll it up and let this frosty fire elevate your sesh.



