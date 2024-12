Pink Sherbet Top Shelf Flower is the sweet heat you didn’t know you needed. A cross of Pink Panties x Sunset Sherbet, this Indica slaps with creamy, fruity terps and a chill so smooth it’ll have you parked on cloud nine. Frosted nugs flex bold flavors and vibes, making every toke a sweet escape. Spark up some Pink Sherbet and let the laid-back, dessert-inspired high serve you a scoop of pure relaxation street style.

