The Pink Yum Yum Jefferey is a 1.2g infused joint that's a vibe-shift treat! This joint hits like a floral symphony, harmonizing its whole nug flower, live resin diamonds, and high-end kief for a truly elevated experience. Heads up, newbie: Pink Yum Yum's effect feels like a rollercoaster ride through the twisted corridors of a fevered imagination! Strap in for a heady adventure where laughter is mandatory and introspective thoughts are inevitable.

