WCC’s Pink Yum Yum Disposable CUREbar creates a flavor-packed delight for the senses! This 1-gram tank smacks the palate with a floral symphony, harmonizing its meticulously preserved terpene profile. Heads up newbie: Pink Yum Yum's effect feels like a rollercoaster ride through the twisted corridors of a fevered imagination! Strap in for a heady adventure where laughter is mandatory and introspective thoughts are inevitable.
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.