WCC’s Pink Yum Yum Disposable CUREbar creates a flavor-packed delight for the senses! This 1-gram tank smacks the palate with a floral symphony, harmonizing its meticulously preserved terpene profile. Heads up newbie: Pink Yum Yum's effect feels like a rollercoaster ride through the twisted corridors of a fevered imagination! Strap in for a heady adventure where laughter is mandatory and introspective thoughts are inevitable.

