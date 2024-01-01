WCC’s Pink Yum Yum Jefferey 5-pack of infused joints offer a flavor-packed delight for the senses! These .65-gram joints hit like a floral symphony, harmonizing its whole nug flower, live resin diamonds, and high-end kief. Heads up newbie: Pink Yum Yum's effect feels like a rollercoaster ride through the twisted corridors of a fevered imagination! Strap in for a heady adventure where laughter is mandatory and introspective thoughts are inevitable.

