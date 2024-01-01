Pinnacle Premium Flower delivers a summit of satisfaction! A hybrid strain, its earthy nose smacks of pine and citrus and represents the peak of perfection. Toke after toke, you'll scale new heights of relaxed euphoria, leaving you on top of the world. Cultivated by California's legacy growers, Pinnacle delivers a balanced high that will lift your spirits.
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.