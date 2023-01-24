Platinum Cookies Premium Flower is a relaxing and versatile Hybrid phenotype of the GSC cultivar. A preeminent NorCal strain, it produces a sweet and savory smoke with a spicy exhale. The bud's zest smacks of ripe berries, coffee, diesel, and vanilla. While the flowers flash a dense, dark green and purple hue, these euphoric nugs are covered in a thick coat of frosty trichomes. Making for a creative and euphoric high that soothes the body and calms the nerves, it fits nicely into active consumers' daily rotation.