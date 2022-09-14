About this product
Platinum Cookies Premium Flower is a relaxing and versatile Hybrid GSC varietal; a preeminent NorCal cultivar. A smooth and sweet smoke with a spicy exhale, the bud’s flavor and aroma express notes of ripe berries, coffee, diesel, and graham crackers. Contrasting the flower’s dense, darker green and purple with pink flowers, these euphoric nugs are covered in a thick coat of frosty trichomes. A creative and euphoric high that soothes the body and calms the nerves, it fits nicely into active consumers' daily rotation.
About this brand
West Coast Cure
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.
