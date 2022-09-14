Platinum Cookies Premium Flower is a relaxing and versatile Hybrid GSC varietal; a preeminent NorCal cultivar. A smooth and sweet smoke with a spicy exhale, the bud’s flavor and aroma express notes of ripe berries, coffee, diesel, and graham crackers. Contrasting the flower’s dense, darker green and purple with pink flowers, these euphoric nugs are covered in a thick coat of frosty trichomes. A creative and euphoric high that soothes the body and calms the nerves, it fits nicely into active consumers' daily rotation.