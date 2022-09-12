About this product
Platinum OG Live Resin Sauce is an Indica dominant concentrate. The genetics used to create the Platinum OG strain are believed to be a combination of Master Kush, OG Kush, and an undisclosed “purple” strain. Potent and pungent, the Live Resin Sauce smells of sweet diesel with tropical notes. Offering a complex flavor profile that lingers on your tongue, these powerful concentrates should be dabbed with discretion.
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.
