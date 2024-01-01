Power Down - Top Shelf Joints .4g 10pk

by West Coast Cure
THC —CBD —

About this product

Recline into relaxation with WCC's Power Down .4g 10pk of Indica-leaning Top Shelf Joints. Like a ticket to tranquility, each joint is like a soft pillow for your mind, cushioning you into a serene state. Perfect for unwinding after a long day, these tiny titans deliver big bliss. Slip into your comfort zone with these smooth operators, and power down in style!

Select best offer nearby

  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand West Coast Cure
West Coast Cure
Shop products
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.

License(s)

  • CA, US: C11-0000171-LIC
Notice a problem?Report this item