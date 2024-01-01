Recline into relaxation with WCC's Power Down .4g 10pk of Indica-leaning Top Shelf Joints. Like a ticket to tranquility, each joint is like a soft pillow for your mind, cushioning you into a serene state. Perfect for unwinding after a long day, these tiny titans deliver big bliss. Slip into your comfort zone with these smooth operators, and power down in style!
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.