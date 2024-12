Pure Michigan Premium Flower is a hot-rod Indica strain, turbocharged by its Mendo Breath F2 x Oreoz genetics. This high-octane strain delivers a robust palate of sweet earth and spice from the caryophyllene terpene with a rich, myrcene exhale. The buds boast serious curb appeal, are tightly structured, and resemble your classic low-rider: deep purple hues, bright orange pistils, protected by a clear coat of resinous trichomes. Pure Michigan, when you're ready to rev up relaxation.

