Pure Michigan Premium Flower is a unique hot-rod Indica that mixes the genetics of the mighty Mendo Breath F2 cultivar with an Oreoz phenotype. A high-octane smoke with a distinctive palate, Pure Michigan's zest smacks with sweet earth and spice and has a Nutt and coffee exhale. A strong bud with mad curb appeal, the nugs are tight grape-structured low-riders with deep purple hues, bright orange-colored pistils, and sticky ripe trichomes. Pure Michigan's overall effects accelerate the relaxation process at the end of a long day.