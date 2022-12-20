About this product
Pure Michigan Premium Flower is a unique hot-rod Indica that mixes the genetics of the mighty Mendo Breath F2 cultivar with an Oreoz phenotype. A high-octane smoke with a distinctive palate, Pure Michigan's zest smacks with sweet earth and spice and has a Nutt and coffee exhale. A strong bud with mad curb appeal, the nugs are tight grape-structured low-riders with deep purple hues, bright orange-colored pistils, and sticky ripe trichomes. Pure Michigan's overall effects accelerate the relaxation process at the end of a long day.
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.
