Purple Cream Premium Flower is a choice cultivar propagated from a Purple Kush pheno crossed with an exclusive cream-flavored strain. Loaded with ripe terpenes and expressing a solid flower structure, PC’s flavor profile delivers a gassy hit of grapes and cream. The effect manifests as a harmonious journey of the mind, body, and spirit. A deluxe Indica for the seasoned consumer, Purple Cream elevates the senses and relaxes an overstressed physique.
About this brand
West Coast Cure
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.
License(s)
- CA, US: C11-0001932-LIC
