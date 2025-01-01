Purple Cream Premium Flower is a choice cultivar propagated from a Purple Kush pheno crossed with an exclusive cream-flavored strain. Loaded with ripe terpenes and expressing a solid flower structure, PC’s flavor profile delivers a gassy hit of grapes and cream. The effect manifests as a harmonious journey of the mind, body, and spirit. A deluxe Indica for the seasoned consumer, Purple Cream elevates the senses and relaxes an overstressed physique.