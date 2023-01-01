Purple Milk Top Shelf Flower is a sweet and creamy cross of Purple Punch x Cereal Milk. A heady Hybrid, its combined genetics create an enticing and sweet-smelling flower with a profile that hits the nose and palate with hints of creamy vanilla, zesty lemons, and sweet earth. A placid and inspirational strain, its effects provide the overworked consumer a relaxed vibe shift with an imaginative edge.
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.