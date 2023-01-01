Purple Milk Top Shelf Flower is a sweet and creamy cross of Purple Punch x Cereal Milk. A heady Hybrid, its combined genetics create an enticing and sweet-smelling flower with a profile that hits the nose and palate with hints of creamy vanilla, zesty lemons, and sweet earth. A placid and inspirational strain, its effects provide the overworked consumer a relaxed vibe shift with an imaginative edge.

