Purple Mintz Premium Flower is an Indica-leaning cross of Purple Kush, Skunk #1, and Cookies. A terpy cultivar that restores the tired mind and body to a near mint-condition, its densely knuckled buds emit a fresh grape-n-gass nose. When rolled, lit, and inhaled, its full-body effects create a relaxed physique with a breezy disposition.
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.