Purple Punch Premium Flower is a trichome-encrusted, Indica-dominant cross of Larry OG and GDP (Granddaddy Purple). A proud member of the Royal Hue Crew, its flowers express a sweet grape nose with a berry and gas exhale. Throwing a relaxing right hook to the head and a laid-back left hook to the body, its high delivers a one-two punch to the senses.
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.