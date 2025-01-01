About this product
Purple Runtz Diamond Infused Premium Flower is a slick Hybrid that turns heads with its stunning violet and green hues that seems straight out of a wildflower scene adorned with dazzling THC diamonds. These dense, resinous buds roll deep with a blend of caryophyllene's spicy sweetness and linalool's soothing floral notes, making every hit a sensory delight. This strain delivers a balanced high that kicks back with relaxation and lifts you up with euphoria. For those cruising for a flavorful and well-rounded experience, Purple Runtz is the real deal.
About this brand
West Coast Cure
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.
License(s)
- CA, US: C11-0001932-LIC
