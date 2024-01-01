Purpscotti Premium Flower is a sublime strain that harmoniously combines the best of Biscotti and Purple Punch cultivars. With its Indica-leaning genetics, this phenotype offers a rich tapestry of relaxation and euphoria. Delight in the captivating fusion of earthy, nutty flavors from Biscotti, enhanced by the sweet grape and berry notes of Purple Punch. Genetically crafted to leave you feeling like pampered royalty, its effects are a true gem for connoisseurs seeking a blissful escape.

