Queen Chem 0.5g Rosin Cartridge is a Hybrid concentrate extracted from the Chemdawg cultivar. An aristocratic vape with a heady Chem-D flavor of gas, pine, and earth, its elevated effects create an inquisitive headspace and full-melt body high. Solventless and elegant, Queen Chem provides the discerning consumer with an unparalleled combo of potency, flavor, and convenience.



*A spent cannabis cartridge shall be properly disposed of as hazardous waste at a household hazardous waste collection facility or other approved facility.

