Queen Chem Live Rosin Diamonds are a premium Hybrid concentrate crafted from a distinguished Chemdawg phenotype. Cultivated by legacy growers and expertly processed by WCC’s artisan hash makers, this extract showcases an aromatic profile with notes of gas, wood, and earth. A testament to refined craftsmanship, Queen Chem is an exceptional choice for those seeking a terpene-rich and flavorful experience.

