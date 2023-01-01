Race Fuel OG Live Resin Badder is Hybrid concentrate extracted from a cross of the OG Kush x Face Off OG strains. An All Gas No Brakes live resin badder, Race Fuel OG’s full-spectrum terpene profile emits a heady diesel aroma with hints of earth and pine. With heavy body effects and a Kushy vibe, these dabs provide a hyper-creative headspace with flavor to spare.

