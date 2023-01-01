Race Fuel OG Live Resin Badder is Hybrid concentrate extracted from a cross of the OG Kush x Face Off OG strains. An All Gas No Brakes live resin badder, Race Fuel OG’s full-spectrum terpene profile emits a heady diesel aroma with hints of earth and pine. With heavy body effects and a Kushy vibe, these dabs provide a hyper-creative headspace with flavor to spare.
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.