Rainbow Belts Live Resin Badder is a Hybrid concentrate that invites you to “Taste The Rainbow." Extracted from the Zkittles x MoonBow #75 cross, its nose offers an aromatic mix of earthy sweet terpenes with hints of fruity citrus. Uplifting and creative, its effects provide a relaxed headspace and chill vibe in social settings.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.