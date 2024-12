Rainbow Beltz T3 Cold Cure Rosin is a heady drop crafted from Zkittlez and Moonbow genetics. Packed with terps like limonene, caryophyllene, and linalool, it hits the senses with a sweet aroma layered with citrus and floral notes. WCC’s cold cure process locks in a creamy texture and bold flavor, delivering smooth, potent dabs with every rip. If you’re looking for a solventless standout that brings the heat, Rainbow Beltz is the move.

