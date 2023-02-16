Rainbow Beltz Live Rosin Fresh Press from West Coast Cure pops the palate and slaps the head with a terpy dab of gassy grapes, skunky grapefruit, and spiced cherries. Propagated by the award-winning cultivators at Humboldtkine Farms and extracted by WCC’s award-winning hash makers, the solventless “Pot of Gold'' at the end of this full-spectrum rainbow is a fruity snap with creative effects.
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.