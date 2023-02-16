Rainbow Beltz Live Rosin Fresh Press from West Coast Cure pops the palate and slaps the head with a terpy dab of gassy grapes, skunky grapefruit, and spiced cherries. Propagated by the award-winning cultivators at Humboldtkine Farms and extracted by WCC’s award-winning hash makers, the solventless “Pot of Gold'' at the end of this full-spectrum rainbow is a fruity snap with creative effects.

