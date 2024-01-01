Rainbow Beltz 0.5g Rosin Cartridge delivers an esoteric full-spectrum vape that hits like a fruity dab in a 510-cart. Its Indica effects smack the head with a terpy dab of gassy grapes, skunky grapefruit, and spiced cherries. Extracted by WCC’s artisan hash makers, the “Pot of Gold” at the end of this solventless rainbow creates a fruity snap with creative effects.
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.