Rainbow Beltz 0.5g Rosin Cartridge delivers an esoteric full-spectrum vape that hits like a fruity dab in a 510-cart. Its Indica effects smack the head with a terpy dab of gassy grapes, skunky grapefruit, and spiced cherries. Extracted by WCC’s artisan hash makers, the “Pot of Gold” at the end of this solventless rainbow creates a fruity snap with creative effects.



