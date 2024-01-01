Rainbow Cookies Premium Flower is an uplifting and energizing Hybrid strain. Its parents are Sunset Sherbet and Animal Cookies, two strains that have made a name for themselves in the cannabis industry. This cross combines a delightful blend of tastes, aromas, and effects. With its sweet berry flavors and pungent earthy undertones, Rainbow Cookies delivers a buzzy and euphoric experience.
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.