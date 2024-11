Rainbow Runtz shines bright with a terpene profile dominated by limonene, myrcene, and caryophyllene, delivering an aroma that’s as zesty as it is grounding. This balanced hybrid blends citrusy notes with a hint of earthiness, finishing with a peppery kick for extra flair. With flavors as layered as its genetics—Rainbow Chip x Runtz—this flower is your go-to smoke for a relaxed headspace or a creative spark. Chase this rainbow and find your flavor-packed gold.

