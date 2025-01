Unleash a flavor-packed punch with the Rainbow Sherbet Top Shelf Mini 6-Pack. These six 0.35g pre-rolls deliver a fire combo of Champagne × Blackberry genetics, loaded with caryophyllene, myrcene, and limonene terps for a smooth, candy-sweet vibe that hits hard. Rolled with premium flower for a clean burn, these minis are all gas, no breaks. Perfect for on-the-go smoke sessions, they’re your ticket to a breezy ride with that top-shelf flex.



