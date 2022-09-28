Rainbow Tartz Top Shelf Flower is a fruit-n-gas Hybrid cross of Rainbow Sherbet and Apple Tarts. An energetic combination of delicious terpenes and effective cannabinoids, the strain delivers a hit of sweet berries with a sour apple exhale. Purple, green, and extremely dense, Tartz's buds are layered in a frosty blanket of white trichomes. Another great strain for centering your creative mindset, the effects produce a relaxed physical sensation and an imaginative headspace.