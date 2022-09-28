About this product
Rainbow Tartz Top Shelf Flower is a fruit-n-gas Hybrid cross of Rainbow Sherbet and Apple Tarts. An energetic combination of delicious terpenes and effective cannabinoids, the strain delivers a hit of sweet berries with a sour apple exhale. Purple, green, and extremely dense, Tartz's buds are layered in a frosty blanket of white trichomes. Another great strain for centering your creative mindset, the effects produce a relaxed physical sensation and an imaginative headspace.
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.
C11-0000512-LIC