WCC's Red Delicious 1.2g single Jefferey delivers a heady burst of flavor and potent effects. Crafted from the Red Delicious strain, a cross of Apple Fritter x Kush Mints, this infused joint is packed with THCa diamonds, top-shelf kief, and all-natural terpenes for an elevated smoking experience. While the old saying suggests, "an apple a day keeps the doctor away," this Red Delicious Jefferey single keeps you smiling with its sweet nectar flavors and balanced high.

