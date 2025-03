Red Velvet Top Shelf Flower is a unique Sativa that celebrates the genetic intersection of a Lemon Cherry Gelato x Pina Acai cross. Much like its namesake cake, the terpenes on these flowers are the 'velvet' icing of the cannabis world. With ripe amber trichomes and a tantalizing aroma, its effect inspires the imagination while promoting a chill headspace. Whether you want to relax or embark on a creative journey, Red Velvet Premium Flower offers a kaleidoscope of inspired sensations.



