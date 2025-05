Red Velvet Diamond Infused Premium Flower is a heavy-hitting sativa born from Lemon Cherry Gelato x Pina Acai, then supercharged with pure THCa diamonds. This infusion amplifies the strain’s already potent terpene profile, delivering a bold fusion of intensity and smooth, euphoric feeling. Expect a high that hits fast—expanding the mind while melting the body into a deep, cushioned calm. Crafted for connoisseurs who demand flavor, fire, and a next-level experience.

