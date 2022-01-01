Resin Berry is a unique Hybrid cross of Grape God x Cherry Pie. A sweet toke with a punchy flavor profile, these buds appear knuckled and dense with a frosty light green sheen, alluring purple and pink calyx, and a lofty layer of sticky trichomes. Blessed by nature with fruity terpenes -- and berry and cherry nose -- Resin Berry makes a great plus-one strain for those seeking serine motivation throughout the day!