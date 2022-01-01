About this product
Resin Berry is a unique Hybrid cross of Grape God x Cherry Pie. A sweet toke with a punchy flavor profile, these buds appear knuckled and dense with a frosty light green sheen, alluring purple and pink calyx, and a lofty layer of sticky trichomes. Blessed by nature with fruity terpenes -- and berry and cherry nose -- Resin Berry makes a great plus-one strain for those seeking serine motivation throughout the day!
About this brand
West Coast Cure
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.